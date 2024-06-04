Community of 1900
Couple shot dead: First details of the death drama
As reported, fatal shots echoed through the Styrian village of St. Stefan ob Leoben, population 1900, on Monday afternoon. The day after the bloody deed, it is clear that the background to the marital drama is as dark as it is mysterious.
The 52-year-old man is suspected of having chased his scantily clad younger wife, who was fleeing from him, into the garden, caught up with her near the garage and literally executed her with several shots. The murder suspect then killed himself. During the investigation at the shooter's former parents' house, juicy details have now come to light.
Special rooms set up
Similar to "50 Shades of Grey", several utensils and objects were found in rooms in the building that could also point to a possible sexual orientation towards the sado-maso milieu. This is also supported by the fact that neighbors did not actually know the couple. The house was apparently only a secret retreat for special wishes.
Possible motive: jealousy
Rumors are currently swirling that the 45-year-old had also taken another lover with her to the "sex hideaway", which could have been her death sentence. She may have confessed this juicy detail to her husband shortly before the bloody deed. In any case, the couple had arrived in separate cars.
Whether a possible discussion during a sex meeting escalated and triggered the bloody deed will of course remain forever in the dark. Because the 52-year-old will take his last dark secrets to his grave ...
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
