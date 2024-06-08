Avenged Sevenfold: Hard sounds have a future

Coming from nowhere

In the meantime, the band has proven itself alongside greats such as Ozzy Osbourne and Guns N' Roses and, with its pyrotechnics-laden shows, has long been one of the most exciting live bands of the harder kind. "But we really worked our asses off to get here," Christ emphasizes, "we didn't have any help or acquaintances in the industry at the beginning. We came from nothing and grew organically. We were in Europe for the first time in 2003 and even if it wasn't so easy in the small clubs at the beginning - we just kept coming back. Headlining a festival like Nova Rock in front of so many people is an incredible feeling, but we weren't born with this status. We're incredibly proud to be able to play concerts like this because all of us in the band know exactly how hard we work for it and the hardships we've had to endure."