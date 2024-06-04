Future contract is here
Are the quarrels in Innsbruck finally over?
Innsbruck's new government has presented its program. It is social, climate-friendly and "chic". But one thing is in the foreground: the quarrels are finally over, from now on the focus is on harmony. The coalition says it is "on fire".
It's finally here: the coalition agreement of the new Innsbruck government. It bears a social, not to say Kreisky-like signature: Free public transport for all (!) Innsbruck residents within the next six years, starting immediately with children not yet of school age. The next step is a ticket for young people. They will receive a ticket for the whole of Tyrol at cost price in addition to their school ticket.
Boznerplatz is a priority
The city districts should have better infrastructure and nice places to meet. The first project to be completed is Boznerplatz, "as quickly as possible, because it's currently a 'Gstetten'," says city councillor Mariella Lutz (JA). The second step is the forecourt at the Haus der Musik.
We are here in the Haus der Musik, because the discord is in the past, now it's all about harmony.
BM Johannes Anzengruber (JA)
"The housing market should be fun again"
Affordable housing is also set to continue. From the municipal council meeting in October, an Innsbruck housing ticket based on the Viennese model is to be introduced for the allocation of housing, meaning that the second "middle class list", which was poorly received anyway, will finally be history. The instrument of reserved areas for subsidized housing is to be exploited. "It should be fun to look around the housing market again," says Mayor Johannes Anzengruber (JA). Keeping his word here is likely to be the new mayor's biggest task.
Cultural workers should be given more space - through more places and event rooms.
Vize-BM Georg Willi (Grüne)
Furthermore: A clear commitment to the MCI is made to LHStv. Georg Dornauer (SPÖ). With the Innsbruck Active Card, the aim is to ensure participation regardless of your own wallet. The bollards are coming, but "nicer". Clear commitment to diversity: "When I proposed the LGBTIQA (all sexual identities except heterosexual) department, Johannes said: 'Add a plus, then we'll have everyone in it'," reports Deputy Minister Elli Mayr (SPÖ).
A clear commitment to a joint school for 6 to 14-year-olds should enable the best education.
Vize-BM Elli Mayr (SPÖ)
Message: "We are united, we are one team!"
A second message was conveyed in addition to the content: "The arguments are over." This is also reflected in the fact that there is no list of disagreements, no coalition-free space in the 96-page future paper, as is usually the case.
For the first time, the principle of unanimity prevails between the coalition partners in Innsbruck. "Discord is a thing of the past," says Anzengruber, "the talks are characterized by respect and appreciation," say all members of the city senate with departmental responsibility - almost conspicuously harmonious. "It's really 'on fire'," says Anzengruber with motivation and Deputy Mayor Georg Willi (Greens) whispers in agreement: "We are on fire!"
