Are the quarrels in Innsbruck finally over?

"The housing market should be fun again"

Affordable housing is also set to continue. From the municipal council meeting in October, an Innsbruck housing ticket based on the Viennese model is to be introduced for the allocation of housing, meaning that the second "middle class list", which was poorly received anyway, will finally be history. The instrument of reserved areas for subsidized housing is to be exploited. "It should be fun to look around the housing market again," says Mayor Johannes Anzengruber (JA). Keeping his word here is likely to be the new mayor's biggest task.