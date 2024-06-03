"Clear the stage"
Ossiach Abbey offers a colorful program on Father’s Day
Once upon a time, the gates of the historic, more than 1000-year-old monastery in Ossiach were only open in summer. When the music academy moved in 15 years ago, a variety of sounds followed.
Music flits from room to room in the time-honored monastery and flies through the air. "Sounds rule here. Especially in the current difficult times, the importance and diversity of music is growing," says Marion Rothschopf-Herzog, Managing Director of the Carinthian Music Academy (CMA) in Ossiach.
The manager began her work at the monastery a decade and a half ago. "It's really something special to work here. Until it was taken over by the state, the monastery's doors were only open during the summer months."
The state has invested over eleven million euros in the desolate building, which has become a gem! The music academy was founded. "Until then, we had never had such a center of excellence for music."
Year-round program for different tastes
For 15 years, courses, workshops, festivals and training courses have been held all year round on the 5000 square meters, numerous concerts have been played and CDs recorded. Rothschopf- Herzog: "From percussion camps to drama courses and prima la musica to the Brass Autumn, there's always something going on here." The Fête Baroque, which has become a cult event, takes place every two years.
The CMA employs 16 people. There is also a hotel with 25 rooms and the CMA Culinary Campus.
"The house accommodates around 30,000 visitors every year." The anniversary will be celebrated on Father's Day (June 9): Clear the stage! "We'll start with a brunch on the Stiftsterrasse. There will also be surprises." Sturm & Klang, Brass Boys & Co will perform at the morning pint. Farmers from the region will present their products.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
