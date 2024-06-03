Ossiach Abbey offers a colorful program on Father’s Day

Year-round program for different tastes

For 15 years, courses, workshops, festivals and training courses have been held all year round on the 5000 square meters, numerous concerts have been played and CDs recorded. Rothschopf- Herzog: "From percussion camps to drama courses and prima la musica to the Brass Autumn, there's always something going on here." The Fête Baroque, which has become a cult event, takes place every two years.