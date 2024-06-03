Ransom demanded
560 million affected: cyber attack on Ticketmaster
The US concert ticket seller Ticketmaster, which also has a presence in Austria, has confirmed reports of a cyber attack with a potential impact on 560 million customers. Ticketmaster's parent company Live Nation Entertainment informed the US Securities and Exchange Commission about the data leak. The company stated that it had noticed the hacker attack on 20 May and commissioned specialist companies to investigate.
The hacker group ShinyHunters had previously announced a cyber attack on Ticketmaster on the dark web and offered to buy data from 560 million customers, including their names, addresses and credit card information. The group demanded a ransom payment of 500,000 dollars (around 461,000 euros).
"We are working to minimize the risk to our users and the company and have notified and are working with law enforcement," Live Nation said. The incident "will not have a material impact on our overall business or financial situation".
No strangers
The hacker group ShinyHunters made headlines in 2020 when it leaked huge amounts of customer data from more than 60 companies, according to the US Department of Justice. In January, a French member of the group was sentenced in Seattle to three years in prison and a compensation payment of five million dollars.
Antitrust action brought
Ticketmaster was acquired by Live Nation in 2010, which went on to become a global giant in the live event industry. Ticketmaster has been criticized in the USA for decades for its service fees and ticket costs. Last week, the US Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit accusing Ticketmaster and Live Nation of abusing their dominant market position to drive up ticket prices and force competitors out of the market.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
