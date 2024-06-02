Konrad has to get on the podium track for his Tour ticket

"I've had a tough few weeks at altitude," gasped Konrad on the roller trainer during a phone call with the "Krone", "but I feel good." The spring was not an easy one for the 32-year-old: After a bout of flu around New Year, he started with a training deficit, he crashed at the Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic, plus the 2021 Tour de France stage winner had to slip into the helper role more often with his new team Lidl-Trek. "It's not that easy to find a chance for yourself," says Konrad. At the Tour of Catalunya, however, he showed that he can do it by finishing fifth in the "queen stage".