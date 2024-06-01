SPÖ women’s leader sharply criticizes Boateng coup

Siegmund Gruber, CEO of LASK, described the transfer of Jérôme Boateng as "absolute madness". As is well known, the 35-year-old has now set up camp in Linz and became world champion with Germany in 2014, winning the Champions League twice, the league nine times and the cup five times during his ten years at Bayern. Sports experts are certain that he is a sporting asset for the Bundesliga.