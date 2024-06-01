"Is unacceptable"
SPÖ women’s leader sharply criticizes Boateng coup
Jérôme Boateng, a German world champion, will be playing in the Austrian Bundesliga in the future. As valuable as the transfer may be in sporting terms, it is viewed critically in political terms. Eva-Maria Holzleitner, the powerful women's leader of the SPÖ, is now sharply critical of the Linz transfer coup.
Siegmund Gruber, CEO of LASK, described the transfer of Jérôme Boateng as "absolute madness". As is well known, the 35-year-old has now set up camp in Linz and became world champion with Germany in 2014, winning the Champions League twice, the league nine times and the cup five times during his ten years at Bayern. Sports experts are certain that he is a sporting asset for the Bundesliga.
The people in charge made an enormous effort for me and made it clear to me right from the start that they absolutely wanted me to join them on their chosen path!
Jérôme Boateng
Serious accusations
However, the transfer is also "absolute madness" in the eyes of several critics. Boateng will soon have to stand trial again for allegations of violence. According to German media reports, a trial at the Munich regional court will be reopened in mid-June on charges of assaulting and insulting his ex-girlfriend.
In October 2022, Boateng was sentenced in the second instance to a fine of 1.2 million euros. However, the verdict was only overturned in September 2023 due to procedural errors. A new verdict is expected in July after six scheduled trial days. Boateng is presumed innocent.
There were also allegations of violence against the professional footballer after the suicide of model Kasia Lenhardt, another ex-girlfriend of Boateng, in 2021. The German news magazine "Spiegel" reconstructed the case in a multi-part podcast series. The case was reconstructed using voice messages, files and clinical findings.
The many critical voices have now been joined by a prominent political voice: that of SPÖ women's leader Eva-Maria Holzleitner. The football-loving Upper Austrian writes on X (formerly Twitter): "This transfer is more than incomprehensible and unacceptable!" When asked by the "Krone", she added: "Of course the presumption of innocence applies. But violence is not a private matter. Professional footballers in particular have a special role model effect".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.