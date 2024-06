What’s going on, Gigi D’Agostino?

Naturally, the artist, who is now associated with neo-Nazis and at the same time being punished by "Cancel Culture", is the number one interview partner of choice for the big "Krone" Sunday interview. Gigi D'Agostino replied to an email on Wednesday lunchtime less than an hour later, and in person: "I'm happy to do a telephone interview!" He later lets us know that he doesn't like Skype or Zoom, "I'm a shy person." And he wants to say what he has to say in his native Italian, partly because it's a sensitive topic.