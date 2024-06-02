Vorteilswelt
Insurance package

Cow attacks: how the province of Carinthia protects alpine farmers

02.06.2024 08:00

The province of Carinthia provides financial support to Carinthian alpine farmers so that they do not bear any risk in the event of cow attacks and other accidents.

Conflicts occur time and again on Carinthia's alpine pastures - especially between humans and animals. Nevertheless, hiking in nature is an indispensable part of local tourism. For this reason, not only has a pilot project been launched with a guide to teach visitors to mountain pastures the correct rules of conduct, but there is also a comprehensive insurance package provided by the province.

Provincial Vice-President Gruber, Sepp Obweger from the Carinthian Alpine Pasture Association and Provincial Councillor Schuschnig are in favor of good and respectful coexistence on Carinthia's alpine pastures.
Provincial Vice-President Gruber, Sepp Obweger from the Carinthian Alpine Pasture Association and Provincial Councillor Schuschnig are in favor of good and respectful coexistence on Carinthia's alpine pastures.
(Bild: Büro Schuschnig/Gruber)

Three-part insurance package
"The aim must be to guarantee both traditional alpine pasture farming and the use of alpine pastures for tourism. Relieving landowners and alpine farmers of the risk is an important prerequisite for this," emphasize the responsible speakers, Deputy Governor Martin Gruber and Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. Specifically, the insurance cover consists of three parts: directors' and officers' liability insurance and legal expenses insurance for chairmen and members of the Alpine Farming Association, livestock owner's liability insurance (this also applies if you are not a member of the Alpine Farming Association) and insurance for hiking trails.

This includes, among other things, claims for damages by hikers and mountain bikers against farmers and mountain pasture owners in the event of accidents on hiking trails or with animals - this is intended to indemnify those affected if their own liability is insufficient.

Jennifer Kapellari
