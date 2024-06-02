Cow attacks: how the province of Carinthia protects alpine farmers

Three-part insurance package

"The aim must be to guarantee both traditional alpine pasture farming and the use of alpine pastures for tourism. Relieving landowners and alpine farmers of the risk is an important prerequisite for this," emphasize the responsible speakers, Deputy Governor Martin Gruber and Provincial Councillor Sebastian Schuschnig. Specifically, the insurance cover consists of three parts: directors' and officers' liability insurance and legal expenses insurance for chairmen and members of the Alpine Farming Association, livestock owner's liability insurance (this also applies if you are not a member of the Alpine Farming Association) and insurance for hiking trails.