A new world record?
Music record with pop song “Sieben Sünden”
Marc Pircher and his band proved that pop and brass music can go together at the barracks in Weitra in the Waldviertel. Around 500 musicians helped the pop star attempt the record.
Music star Marc Pircher has two reasons to celebrate: his hit "Sieben Sünden" is celebrating its 20th birthday. What's more, there was also a (brass band) record attempt at the Weitra barracks in the Waldviertel.
"Seven stars, seven songs, seven sins" - this is the motto under which audience favorite Marc Pircher will tell the story of the 20th anniversary of his biggest hit on ORF 2 on June 15. During filming, he had an idea. "I knew that a brass band performance competition was planned in the region."
Record attempt in the courtyard
Before the start, Marc Pircher invited all participants to a record attempt in the inner courtyard of the barracks in Weitra in the district of Gmünd. The event was co-organized by brass music district chairman Karl Stütz, who is also head of the Weitra town band and an advisor to the Lower Austrian Brass Music Association.
The "ErVOLKSmusiker" Marc Pircher sang his anniversary hit - high up on a telescopic mast stage. And almost 500 brass musicians supported him "with timpani and trumpets". According to initial estimates, this was a new world record.
Record-breaking star density
The star density at the TV show is also record-breaking: Marc Pircher will be joined by greats and companions such as Norbert Rier (Kastelruther Spatzen), Nik P., Franz Griesbacher (Die Paldauer), Francine Jordi and others. "They will also talk about the creation of their greatest songs," they say. Well then: have fun!
