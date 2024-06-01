Contract extended
MotoGP will race at the Red Bull Ring until at least 2030
Good news for all motorcycle fans in Austria! MotoGP has extended its contract with the Red Bull Ring ahead of schedule. The two-wheeled spectacle will remain in Styria until at least 2030 and will continue to attract hundreds of thousands of spectators.
More than 173,000 fans were welcomed to the MotoGP race weekend in Spielberg last year, and since its return to the motorcycle world championship racing calendar in 2016, the number of spectators has even exceeded one million.
The contract with MotoGP organizer Dorna, which originally ran until 2025, has now been extended for another five years.
Return to the 2016 season
The Motorcycle World Championship returned to Spielberg in 2016 and has felt right at home ever since. The current contract with the Red Bull Ring ran until the 2026 season, but has now been extended by four years.
"Anyone who has experienced the enthusiasm of the fans here at the Red Bull Ring will never forget it. I am delighted that we have been able to secure this great event for the spectators with the commitment to Austria, especially Styria, in the long term at Spielberg," explained Mark Mateschitz, who has tended to stay in the background since the death of his father, but is now increasingly speaking out.
Mateschitz invests
It was recently announced that Mateschitz is to make further investments around the Ring, including in hotels. In addition to MotoGP, Formula 1 is also currently secured at the Red Bull Ring until 2030.
Dorna boss Carmelo Ezpeleta gave roses to the Ring in a press release: "We have one of the most beautiful racetracks in the world here. It offers the fans a fantastic race weekend with excellent infrastructure, great entertainment and spectacular races. Since the Red Bull Ring has been part of the World Championship, it has provided some legendary moments."
The next MotoGP weekend in Spielberg will take place from August 16 to 18.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
