More technology, fewer staff in hotels
Europe's hotel industry has imposed a new set of criteria for 2025 to 2030 (see video above). The background to this is also the lack of staff that hotels are complaining about. In the future, check-in computers could replace our receptionists, for example.
This has long been a reality for many hotel stays abroad - at least in the lower star categories and in the apartment sector. Before you arrive, you are given instructions and a code with which you can enter the hotel and collect your room card. You won't find a receptionist anywhere. If there are any problems, you should contact a cell phone number.
It is a scenario that could affect tourists on a larger scale from 2025. The Hotelstars Union, to which 1.2 million rooms in Europe belong, has drawn up a new set of criteria for 2025 to 2030, which hotels - whether one-star or five-star resorts - will then have to adopt.
Towels not daily, vending machine instead of minibar
But what exactly will change for accommodation providers from Lake Constance to Lake Neusiedl from January 1, 2025? And how will these changes affect customers?
According to a press release, the decision was not taken lightly. Nevertheless, developments such as sustainability, digitalization, automation and staff shortages had to be taken into account. For example, there are new recommendations for mattress cleaning in order to meet hygiene requirements and extend the lifespan of mattresses. Hotel guests should be able to cope with the fact that shoe cleaning and sewing kits will no longer be mandatory in the rooms.
Shorter opening hours
The fact that towels and bed linen will only be changed at the customer's request is likely to irritate some guests. Changes such as replacing receptionists with computers or vending machines instead of minibars will have a greater impact, especially for older tourists or those who are not so tech and language savvy. Because if you fail with the technology, you will find yourself standing in front of closed doors. The shortening of reception and room service opening hours could also become a nuisance.
The Austrian Hoteliers Association (ÖHV) knows that the staff shortage is causing the hotel industry to rethink. The pandemic has led to employees turning their backs on their establishments. They are now missing everywhere. While tourism is growing briskly, according to a survey by Eco Austria, 49% of 258 hoteliers surveyed in Austria complain that they can no longer fill all vacancies.
Almost two thirds cannot find service staff
The figure is as high as 62.1 percent for service and 55.2 percent each for kitchen and reception. The decline in turnover was estimated at an average of 7.4 percent. According to Walter Veit, President of the ÖHV, politicians must now take countermeasures. Technical solutions such as the check-in computer are only one measure. Many more must follow ...
