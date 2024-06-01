More technology, fewer staff in hotels

Shorter opening hours

The fact that towels and bed linen will only be changed at the customer's request is likely to irritate some guests. Changes such as replacing receptionists with computers or vending machines instead of minibars will have a greater impact, especially for older tourists or those who are not so tech and language savvy. Because if you fail with the technology, you will find yourself standing in front of closed doors. The shortening of reception and room service opening hours could also become a nuisance.