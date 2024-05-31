Museum season opens
Historama: Like a journey into your own past
The "Historama" in Ferlach is finally open again! And this unique museum of technology and transportation was already stormed on the first two days. For many, a visit here is like a journey into their own past; a reunion with vehicles and equipment from the old days.
Here you will find the cars of our youth, such as VW Beetles from various decades, "Bullis", but also the very first cars that caused a sensation on Carinthia's roads well over 100 years ago. There are also functional examples of the first mopeds of our fathers; the legendary Puch such as the MS, DS, VS and so on. And much more, of which only photos exist today, such as historic post office trucks.
The latest showpiece: the "Trolleybus 1" from the time when environmentally friendly public transport was operated in Klagenfurt using overhead lines. Built in 1944, it reliably reeled off its kilometers on the line to Kreuzbergl before the set was retired in 1963 and had to serve as a construction trailer before the experts from Historama took care of the bus and restored it. It is now in the museum, which is open immediately; until Sunday, then on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of June, before full operation begins in the summer.
"Gustostückerl" in the workshop
The extensive workshops are still home to other new "gems" such as railcar 1, which was once in public transport service in Dubrovnik, Croatia. Or an "Austro Fiat" fire engine from 1929, which may have belonged to the company fire department of a plant in Limmersach near Klagenfurt.
Speaking of full operation: this is the case on Lake Wörthersee, where the 100-year-old sister ships Loretto and Lorelei not only serve as a wedding backdrop.
And there are also historic trains on the rails; today for example - unfortunately already sold out - from the Rosental valley to the bacon festival in the Gailtal valley. The next train ride with an old train set is scheduled for July; a program that is already planned for the whole year, including the popular St. Nicholas rides.
In addition to train rides, boat trips and the museum, the program also includes tours on historic streetcars, the "Carnica Draisinenexpress", the tramway along the Lendkanal and vintage bus rides in and around Klagenfurt.
By the way: The Nostalgiebahnen association is always on the lookout for reinforcements; technically interested and experienced people of all ages are welcome. There is no end of things to do...
Further information on the dates can be found here.
