Historama: Like a journey into your own past

The latest showpiece: the "Trolleybus 1" from the time when environmentally friendly public transport was operated in Klagenfurt using overhead lines. Built in 1944, it reliably reeled off its kilometers on the line to Kreuzbergl before the set was retired in 1963 and had to serve as a construction trailer before the experts from Historama took care of the bus and restored it. It is now in the museum, which is open immediately; until Sunday, then on Fridays and Saturdays until the end of June, before full operation begins in the summer.