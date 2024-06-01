Alarming: 59,000 young people are poor

I was afraid that my baby would be taken away from me." A young mother and her five-month-old baby lived without electricity for eight weeks before she applied for help from Volkshilfe Upper Austria. Unfortunately, fates like this are no longer a rarity. Two counselors at Volkshilfe are dedicated exclusively to the "Abolish child poverty" project and the people affected. Various funds are used to try and help with health-related expenses or school-related costs, for example. "The 'Holiday from poverty' fund focuses on the social participation of children and young people at risk of poverty or exclusion. We organize free leisure activities and offer children and young people the opportunity to take part in various activities, regardless of their parents' income," says the Krone in response to an inquiry.