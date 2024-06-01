In Upper Austria
Alarming: 59,000 young people are poor
One in seven Upper Austrians currently has too little money and is therefore at risk of exclusion because they can no longer participate in social life. What is particularly alarming is that children and young people are increasingly affected. Caritas and Volkshilfe are trying to help.
I was afraid that my baby would be taken away from me." A young mother and her five-month-old baby lived without electricity for eight weeks before she applied for help from Volkshilfe Upper Austria. Unfortunately, fates like this are no longer a rarity. Two counselors at Volkshilfe are dedicated exclusively to the "Abolish child poverty" project and the people affected. Various funds are used to try and help with health-related expenses or school-related costs, for example. "The 'Holiday from poverty' fund focuses on the social participation of children and young people at risk of poverty or exclusion. We organize free leisure activities and offer children and young people the opportunity to take part in various activities, regardless of their parents' income," says the Krone in response to an inquiry.
This enormous increase in the absolute poor is no mean feat for a province as rich as Upper Austria.
Andreas Stangl, Präsident der Arbeiterkammer Oberösterreich
More and more need help
Helpers at the Caritas advice centers are also confronted with heartbreaking cases. "We are seeing an increase in inquiries. Last year, we had 10,086 clients in Upper Austria, 4954 of them with children affected. What's more, people who need help are now coming to us more often. A one-off stopgap is no longer enough," explains Cornelia Birklbauer from the social counseling service in Linz. Many parents need financial help, especially when they start school.
"Social assistance must be increased"
In total, 15 percent of Upper Austrians (219,000 people) are at risk of poverty or exclusion - including around 59,000 children and young people up to the age of 20. 25,000 Upper Austrians are severely materially and socially disadvantaged and cannot even participate in the "minimum standard of living". "Social assistance must be increased to at least the poverty threshold. The net replacement rate for unemployment benefit must also be at least 70 percent instead of the current 55 percent," demands Andreas Stangl, President of the Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor.
Replacing worn-out clothes or having two pairs of shoes that fit: 25,000 Upper Austrians already face insurmountable hurdles with these seemingly banal challenges. They are considered to be "absolutely poor" and can barely participate in everyday life.
The high number of children and young people affected is particularly worrying. They are born into poverty and have to hope that their parents will seek help in time. Without outside support, they will otherwise remain trapped in the negative hamster wheel.
