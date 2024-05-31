Accident drama in Lower Austria: Four construction workers died

The vehicle with six occupants - according to Krone information, the men are said to be construction workers from abroad aged between 32 and 34 - was speeding along Neunkirchner Allee at around 9.30 p.m. when the traffic circle appeared seemingly out of nowhere. The vehicle was catapulted into the air, rolled over several times and only came to rest on its roof about 100 meters further on in a wooded area. A driver following behind made the emergency call.