There is still a lack of “Europhoria” before the European Championships

"When you drive through the streets here, you get the feeling that Austria won't even be there," a cab driver in Vienna recently told me. I replied that the tournament would not be taking place in Austria and that it was therefore not possible to be confronted with it weeks in advance. This only elicited a weary smile from the Turkish-born driver. "In Turkey, the flags would already be waving and there would be heated discussions. In the pubs and on the streets. Even without a major event, soccer is the dominant topic in the country." The relative coolness towards the upcoming sports festival may perhaps be due to our more Nordic disposition, but a not insignificant part of the still prevailing emotional distance towards the tournament in Vienna can also be analyzed by the poor performances of the two major clubs.