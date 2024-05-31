Renault develops €20,000 Twingo with the Chinese

Combustion engines outsourced to the Chinese

Renault is also working with Chinese partner Geely on combustion vehicles. The aim is to jointly develop more efficient combustion and hybrid engines, the companies announced. A combination of different drive technologies is necessary in order to make progress with decarbonization in a world in which half of the vehicles sold in 2040 will still be combustion cars, they said. Electric motors are significantly more efficient than combustion engines.