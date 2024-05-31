After the break-up with VW
Renault develops €20,000 Twingo with the Chinese
Renault is now developing its small electric car Twingo together with a Chinese partner following the end of talks with Volkswagen. The development of the vehicle is making rapid progress and should be completed in two years, said a spokesperson for Renault's electric car division Ampere. A Chinese development partner is helping to make things faster and cheaper.
However, the project is being led by Ampere. Development and design would mainly come from France, and the car would also be produced in Europe.
Renault has announced the electric Twingo at a price of around 20,000 euros for 2026. The French company had been negotiating a joint project with Volkswagen for months. However, the German car manufacturer ultimately withdrew and decided to develop its entry-level electric car itself. The decision to work with a Chinese partner was made independently of the negotiations with VW, it has now been announced.
Combustion engines outsourced to the Chinese
Renault is also working with Chinese partner Geely on combustion vehicles. The aim is to jointly develop more efficient combustion and hybrid engines, the companies announced. A combination of different drive technologies is necessary in order to make progress with decarbonization in a world in which half of the vehicles sold in 2040 will still be combustion cars, they said. Electric motors are significantly more efficient than combustion engines.
Renault has spun off its business with combustion vehicles and wants to concentrate on cars with electric drives. The French company is relying on partners in order to remain competitive. The joint venture with Geely is to be headquartered in London and supply both car manufacturers with engines. The aim is to achieve an annual turnover of 15 billion euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
