St. Magdalena power place high above Gschnitz

A visit to the church and a stop for refreshments are a must

The circular tour begins by crossing the bridge, then you hike out of the valley on a path in the forest, the route then leads into the wild and romantic Martairtal valley. The Martairbach stream is crossed and on the other side, the trail winds quickly upwards - the character of the trail now becomes a little more touristy. Finally, the little church and snack station stand in a meadow as if on a platter. A visit to the church and a stop for refreshments are a must!