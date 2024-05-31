Let's go
St. Magdalena power place high above Gschnitz
The former hermitage above Gschnitz is an ideal place to recharge your batteries. The young innkeepers are very committed to running the inn. It's well worth a visit!
The little church of St. Magdalena has stood on a meadow ledge in the rock faces on the sloping terrain above Gschnitz since the 14th century. Together with the outbuilding, it served as a hermitage. Roman Gander and Anne Brugger have been running the small St. Magdalena snack station since 2020.
Dumplings as a highlight
"We live regionality," emphasizes the landlord, "most of the ingredients for the dishes come from farmers in the valley." The dumplings are a highlight - such as spruce top mushroom dumplings, chard dumplings or raw bean dumplings. "The current offer depends on what the farmers deliver seasonally."
A visit to the church and a stop for refreshments are a must
The circular tour begins by crossing the bridge, then you hike out of the valley on a path in the forest, the route then leads into the wild and romantic Martairtal valley. The Martairbach stream is crossed and on the other side, the trail winds quickly upwards - the character of the trail now becomes a little more touristy. Finally, the little church and snack station stand in a meadow as if on a platter. A visit to the church and a stop for refreshments are a must!
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Gschnitz (1242 m)
- Starting point: Bridge over the Gschnitzbach (1242 m) opposite the municipal office or Gschnitz fire station; free parking opposite the municipal office
- Route: (rustic) trail, road
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles
- Requirements: basic level of fitness and a head for heights, sure-footedness
- Children : from baby age
- Mountain buggy: no
- Refreshments: St. Magdalena snack station (1661 m), 0676/6181655, closed on Monday and Tuesday
- Alternative:From the "Braunhof" (approx. 1320 m) on an initially steep (cart) path or trail (no. 3) in the forest to the Prantneralm (approx. 1 1/2 hours)
- Arrival by public transport: Bus from Steinach ÖBB station to Gschnitz
- Difference in altitude: around 420 meters
- Length : around 6.5 kilometers (entire loop)
- Walking time: around 1 1/4 hours each way there and back
We initially take the same route back, but at the fork in the path a few meters above the Martairbach, we orientate ourselves to "Gschnitz-Ortsbeginn". Later, turn left downhill ("Trins-Gschnitz") and then follow the road inwards. At the houses, follow the sign "Zum Dammweg" and continue along the Gschnitzbach stream. Cross a wooden footbridge, then follow the same route to the starting point.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
