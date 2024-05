Neo-hoteliers promote cycle tourism in Burgenland

The couple Emanuel Grasl (44) and Aline Grasl-Gagern (35) are now shaking up the Burgenland hotel scene. The entrepreneur from Seewalchen in Upper Austria and the interior architect and interior designer from Vienna, who have lived in St. Margarethen since 2015, have followed in the footsteps of restaurateurs Walter and Eveline Eselböck, who emigrated to Croatia, and recently took over their guesthouse in Rust, which they in turn ran for 13 years.