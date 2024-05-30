Cleaner air leads to increased warming

Levermann also warns: "This type of geoengineering is dangerous." Although introducing sulphate aerosols into the stratosphere from an altitude of around twelve kilometers is cooling and also "comparatively cheap", the stratosphere has to be constantly replenished. "If you use it to dampen man-made warming to zero, then you're sitting on a powder keg. You then have to shoot aeorosols into the air for hundreds of years, and as soon as you stop, the temperature will shoot up within a few years." The consequences of this for life on Earth cannot even be estimated.