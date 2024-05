Edmonton ties the series against Dallas

The Oilers were already down by two goals after six minutes, but Ryan McLeod (14th), Evan Bouchard (17th), Mattias Janmark (35th/SH), Leon Draisaitl (36th) and Mattias Ekholm (59th/EN) turned the game around for the Canadians. Draisaitl scored his tenth goal in the play-offs, making the German the second-highest scorer in the NHL behind teammate Zach Hyman. Draisaitl is the first Oilers player since Esa Tikkannen in 1990 and 1991 to score at least ten times in two play-off seasons in a row.