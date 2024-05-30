Vorteilswelt
Wrong turn

Athlete was unable to continue on via ferrata

Nachrichten
30.05.2024 10:00

A 41-year-old man from Graz may have tackled the Seewand via ferrata in Hallstatt on Wednesday without being properly informed. The amateur sportsman lost his way on the descent and ended up standing exhausted in front of a rock face.

The 41-year-old started his tour of the Seewand via ferrata, which is classified as very to extremely difficult with a difficulty level of D/E, at around 12.30 pm. He reached the exit of the via ferrata at around 4 p.m. and wanted to make his way back.

Information from the Internet
Although the athlete had found out about the via ferrata on the internet, he had not found out about the descent route. This leads towards the Gjaidalm and then by cable car or on foot via the ski slope into the valley.

Completely exhausted
However, the climber took the wrong route and turned off into unknown terrain instead. Finally, at around 8 p.m., he stood in front of a rock face, was completely exhausted and could go no further.

Down into the valley by helicopter
He informed the rescue services, who arrived by helicopter in the last light of day and flew the climber down into the valley with a rope.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
