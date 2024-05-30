Hatred of the Greens? “Didn’t shock me”

Didn't it shock you when Schilling wrote in the chat: "I've never hated anyone as much as I've hated the Greens all my life."?

No, it didn't. And for two reasons. She writes in the past tense. It is also clear that she is a young climate campaigner who is struggling with whether she should switch from activism to politics. I also experienced this in a personal conversation with her. I can understand that 1:1. And we have agreed that the common fight for climate protection is paramount and that we don't have to agree on every position. That's a good thing, because we want to give this movement and this young woman a place. We should respect this development by Lena Schilling and not constantly bash her. A person's private life is being dragged into the public eye like never before. Election campaigns should be a competition of the best ideas, and for me the central question is how we can make life better for everyone living in Europe. Democracy is under massive threat because Putin has been waging a disinformation war within Europe against Europe since 2016. If we don't get our act together soon, we will ask ourselves at some point, when did we lose the match for our way of life? Instead, we will be preoccupied with keyhole chats. That doesn't address the questions that will decide the future.