"Relief" among Jehovah's Witnesses

Nevertheless, there is great relief among Jehovah's Witnesses: "We are grateful that the authorities have arrested the perpetrator who, as confirmed by the police, has carried out attacks on members of our faith in recent months," says Markus Kakavis, spokesman for Jehovah's Witnesses in Austria: "This news offers all families and members of our religious community a certain degree of relief and security. We particularly appreciated the protective measures and support from the police at this time, who took the threat very seriously."