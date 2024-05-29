Kompany is here
“That was partly a bottomless impudence”
The seemingly never-ending story of Bayern Munich's search for a coach is officially over as of Wednesday afternoon. The Belgian Vincent Kompany signed for three years. The opinions of Austrian FC Bayern fan clubs vary widely. You can hear everything from "breath of fresh air" to "emergency solution".
Karl Kruisz, President of Bayrische Welle Burgenland, says: "The search for a coach was not worthy of FC Bayern. Uli Hoeneß has also ruined a lot with his statements. There is massive head-shaking in the active fan scene." Regarding Kompany, Kruisz says: "I think it's a brave idea and hope that the German media will let him work in peace for the time being. As a footballer he was a mentality player, maybe he can transfer that to the club."
"The club has not covered itself in glory"
Joachim Valis, President of Marchfelder Lederhosen, says: "The club has not covered itself in glory. A lot of water level reports and rumors have not made the situation any easier." On the new coach, he says: "It seems there were hardly any alternatives. But Kompany is certainly an exciting project. Whether he is ready for a club like Bayern remains to be seen."
Robert Schweighofer, chairman of Red Eagles Austria, is positive: "The discussions and speculation are now over. Every change of coach is a challenge, but also a great opportunity. Kompany brings a breath of fresh air, which can give our team new impetus. He has the potential to achieve great things. As fans, we are united behind our team and our new coach."
"It was all an indictment"
Andreas Kiesenhofer, president of the Sunshine Bazis 2000, is more critical: "It was all an indictment of Bayern Munich. Kompany is an emergency solution for me. I wonder how much money FC Bayern still wants to spend on coaches." The Styrian also emphasized: "I want to see passionate soccer again. What the players showed in some of the home games was downright cheeky. There is no leader at the moment, the "Mia san Mia" is becoming less and less. That's why I would like to see a total change."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.