“That was partly a bottomless impudence”

"It was all an indictment"

Andreas Kiesenhofer, president of the Sunshine Bazis 2000, is more critical: "It was all an indictment of Bayern Munich. Kompany is an emergency solution for me. I wonder how much money FC Bayern still wants to spend on coaches." The Styrian also emphasized: "I want to see passionate soccer again. What the players showed in some of the home games was downright cheeky. There is no leader at the moment, the "Mia san Mia" is becoming less and less. That's why I would like to see a total change."