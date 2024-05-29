Government puts together another care package

In addition, nationwide standards are to be created for social care professions and the skills of home helpers are to be expanded. This will be implemented via a so-called 15a agreement between the federal government and the federal states. The reform should also bring more transparency in the billing of 24-hour care workers. Some of the measures are to come into force in the fall, others in January 2025, according to Health Minister Johannes Rauch (Greens) in the press foyer held jointly with ÖVP parliamentary group chairman August Wöginger after the Council of Ministers. The necessary resolutions in the National Council should be passed before the summer.