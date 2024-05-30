Innsbruck city senate reshuffled supervisory boards

FPÖ calls for work to begin

The Innsbruck FPÖ calls on Mayor Anzengruber to take action against drug dealing and begging. "Innsbruck has a drug problem that has only gotten worse under the aegis of former mayor Georg Willi," FP city party chairman Rudi Federspiel stated on Wednesday. "One of the new drug transshipment points is said to be the passageway by the market hall. An immediate response is needed here. I therefore call on 'Sun King' Anzengruber to focus less on the office furniture for his Innsbruck Versailles and switch more to work mode." The "increase in begging activities" was also a thorn in his side.