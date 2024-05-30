Due to election results
Innsbruck city senate reshuffled supervisory boards
In its first meeting, the newly elected city senate in Innsbruck awarded a large number of posts in the municipal companies. The Freedom Party criticized the fact that the coalition had been largely inactive until now.
Some of the terms of office do not expire until 2025 (Innsbrucker Patscherkofelbahn) and 2026 (Innsbrucker Kommunalbetriebe), yet the majority of the newly elected Innsbruck City Senate decided to make new appointments to the supervisory boards.
The real estate company IIG, Markthallen Betriebs GmbH and Congress Messe Innsbruck are due to expire this year. Andreas Perger will take over as the new Chairman of the latter. Alois Muglach is now responsible for this function at Markthalle. He will also accompany IIG as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Key role for finance director
Wolfgang Henle will take over at the Patscherkofelbahn and Markus Bachlechner at the Kommunalbetriebe. Finance Director Martin Rupprechter is represented on almost all of the newly nominated committees. Together with Bachlechner, he will represent the city on the syndicate committee of the municipal companies. This committee regulates the cooperation with the provincial energy supplier Tiwag at shareholder level.
The municipal representatives are elected at the respective Annual General Meetings and General Assemblies.
Representative for the Association of Cities
The City Senate voted unanimously to appoint Mayor Johannes Anzengruber as Chairman of the Main Committee and Deputy Mayor Georg Willi as representative on the board of the Tyrol regional group of the Austrian Association of Cities and Towns. Anzengruber is nominated as a member with voting rights on the Executive Committee and 2nd Deputy Mayor Elisabeth Mayr (SPÖ) as his representative.
FPÖ calls for work to begin
The Innsbruck FPÖ calls on Mayor Anzengruber to take action against drug dealing and begging. "Innsbruck has a drug problem that has only gotten worse under the aegis of former mayor Georg Willi," FP city party chairman Rudi Federspiel stated on Wednesday. "One of the new drug transshipment points is said to be the passageway by the market hall. An immediate response is needed here. I therefore call on 'Sun King' Anzengruber to focus less on the office furniture for his Innsbruck Versailles and switch more to work mode." The "increase in begging activities" was also a thorn in his side.
The 'Caprese' coalition is already 'lousy'. The only thing that unites them is their pronounced thirst for recognition.
FP-StR Markus Lassenberger
There is still no program
FP-StR Markus Lassenberger criticized the city government's lack of action: "The 'Caprese' coalition is already 'lousy'. The only thing that unites them is their pronounced thirst for recognition. They have obviously not yet been able to agree on a joint program. But posts have already been distributed so that money can be collected and they are eager to lavishly furnish the new premises."
