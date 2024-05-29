Household contribution: ORF now lacks 33 million euros

Household fee replaces GIS fee

As of January 1, 2024, the GIS fee was replaced by an ORF contribution in the form of a household fee. From this date, every household paid EUR 15.30 per month to the ORF, whereby secondary residences are exempt and previous fee exemptions remain in place. Although this made it cheaper for most previous fee payers, around 600,000 households had to pay for the first time.