"Umbrella weekend"
Watch out, heavy rain will hit the whole of Tyrol
Enormous amounts of precipitation will increase the risk of mudslides and overflowing streams from Friday. Experts hope that the low snow line will have a relieving effect. In any case, we're in for a weekend of rubber boots and umbrellas.
As if we didn't already have enough of the very mixed weather - now it's about to get even worse: "Rain with embedded thunderstorms will start from the west as early as Corpus Christi," predicts Nikolas Zimmermann from the Ubimet weather service.
Up to 100 liters per square meter
On Friday, it should then pour down for many hours. "In North Tyrol, it could be 60 to 80 liters per square meter, and perhaps even 100 liters on the border with Bavaria," says the expert. East Tyrol will also be affected, where the weather should calm down more quickly on Saturday than in the north.
Smaller streams more affected than the Inn
The risk of local flooding and mudslides increases with the widespread heavy rain. This applies more to smaller rivers and streams and less to the Inn. "In its catchment area, in the Swiss Engadine, less intense rainfall is forecast," reveals Zimmermann. In North Tyrol, he is expecting the heaviest downpours in the Karwendel and Außerfern areas in particular.
There is more danger for smaller rivers and streams and less for the Inn.
Nikolas Zimmermann, Ubimet
Snowfall provides relief
The snowfall on the mountains is having a favorable effect on the risk of flooding. "The snow line is likely to be around 1700 meters," says Zimmermann. Obstructions are to be expected on certain mountain passes, such as the Arlberg. Temperatures in the higher valleys will drop into the single digits.
Italian low with a widespread effect
In general, this is an Italian low that is similar to the five-B weather situation that has often been disastrous in the past. "But not in the classic way," the expert qualifies.
A real summer with weather for swimming, barbecues and evenings on the terrace or balcony is not yet in sight.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.