Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Umbrella weekend"

Watch out, heavy rain will hit the whole of Tyrol

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 18:00

Enormous amounts of precipitation will increase the risk of mudslides and overflowing streams from Friday. Experts hope that the low snow line will have a relieving effect. In any case, we're in for a weekend of rubber boots and umbrellas.

comment0 Kommentare

As if we didn't already have enough of the very mixed weather - now it's about to get even worse: "Rain with embedded thunderstorms will start from the west as early as Corpus Christi," predicts Nikolas Zimmermann from the Ubimet weather service.

Up to 100 liters per square meter
On Friday, it should then pour down for many hours. "In North Tyrol, it could be 60 to 80 liters per square meter, and perhaps even 100 liters on the border with Bavaria," says the expert. East Tyrol will also be affected, where the weather should calm down more quickly on Saturday than in the north.

Dark clouds over Tyrol - how much rain will really fall from the sky? (Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer/Kronenzeitung)
Dark clouds over Tyrol - how much rain will really fall from the sky?
(Bild: Birbaumer Christof/Christof Birbaumer/Kronenzeitung)

Smaller streams more affected than the Inn
The risk of local flooding and mudslides increases with the widespread heavy rain. This applies more to smaller rivers and streams and less to the Inn. "In its catchment area, in the Swiss Engadine, less intense rainfall is forecast," reveals Zimmermann. In North Tyrol, he is expecting the heaviest downpours in the Karwendel and Außerfern areas in particular.

Zitat Icon

There is more danger for smaller rivers and streams and less for the Inn.

Nikolas Zimmermann, Ubimet

Snowfall provides relief
The snowfall on the mountains is having a favorable effect on the risk of flooding. "The snow line is likely to be around 1700 meters," says Zimmermann. Obstructions are to be expected on certain mountain passes, such as the Arlberg. Temperatures in the higher valleys will drop into the single digits.

Nikolas Zimmermann from the Ubimet weather service. (Bild: Ubimet)
Nikolas Zimmermann from the Ubimet weather service.
(Bild: Ubimet)

Italian low with a widespread effect
In general, this is an Italian low that is similar to the five-B weather situation that has often been disastrous in the past. "But not in the classic way," the expert qualifies.

A real summer with weather for swimming, barbecues and evenings on the terrace or balcony is not yet in sight.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Andreas Moser
Andreas Moser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf