After delays: Linz finally has a museum elevator
Graz has an elevator to the Clock Tower, Salzburg has an elevator to the Museum of Modern Art on Mönchsberg - and now Linz finally has its elevator up to the Palace Museum. The first ride will take place on Friday, May 31, with passengers boarding in a tunnel.
Good things take time: Back in 2021, the Design Advisory Board examined the proposal for a visitor lift from Tummelplatz up to Linz Palace. At the time, the idea of an escalator caused discussion, but this has been shelved for the time being.
However, after delays, the lift is now finally in operation and can be used free of charge during museum opening hours. The entrance is located directly on Tummelplatz.
Access via an illuminated bunker
Here you first have to walk 70 meters through a brightly lit tunnel - a historic air raid bunker - to reach the elevator. An existing passenger lift has been extended so that it can descend from the level of the Tummelplatz. You now travel 12 meters up and get off in the foyer of the palace museum.
For Governor Thomas Stelzer, this fulfills a long-held vision, namely "that the Palace Museum is now accessible directly from the city."
The lift makes a museum experience without restrictions possible for everyone
Landeshauptmann Thomas Stelzer
Rock had to be secured first
Isolde Perndl, Commercial Director of OÖ LKG, sums up: "The budget for this complex construction project of around 2.1 million euros was adhered to and the project was largely implemented by Upper Austrian companies". Although extensive rock stabilization was necessary in the tunnel, the project was completed in 14 months. The work in the walls was also accompanied by archaeologists.
Free admission on the "premiere days"
From Friday, May 31 to Sunday, June 2, all visitors can test the lift and then enjoy free admission to exhibitions such as "Austria's largest coral reef", "Nature Upper Austria", "Upper Austrian history of technology" and "Nina Hollein. Homecoming" at the Schlossmuseum.
