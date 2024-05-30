Sexy Scherzinger
Is THIS the most revealing swimsuit in the world?
Whenever you think it can't get any hotter, the celebrity ladies go one better. This time it was Nicole Scherzinger, who showed herself on Instagram in probably the skimpiest swimsuit ever!
Even during her time as the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger was not stingy with her charms. And nothing has changed to this day, as a recent Instagram video of the beauty shows.
Dancing in the garden
In the clip, Scherzinger can be seen in the garden with her fiancé Thom Evans. The celebrity couple put on some hot dance moves to the song "Good Vibrations" - and they do so quite lightly clothed:
Because Scherzinger and Evans are wearing nothing more than swimwear. While the ex-rugby player flexes his muscles in his swim shorts, it's the singer in particular who attracts the attention of her fans.
The most revealing swimsuit in the world?
For the clip, the 45-year-old threw herself into a swimsuit that couldn't be any skimpier.
The black one-piece not only emphasizes Scherzinger's plump cleavage. A dangerously narrow strip of fabric also covers just the bare essentials underneath. Is THIS the most revealing swimsuit in the world?
Thanks to Pussycat Dolls to stardom
Nicole Scherzinger became famous as the front woman of the Pussycat Dolls in the 2000s. The sexy girl group stormed the charts with songs like "Don't Cha" and "Buttons".
After the band's demise, Scherzinger sat on the jury of the British show "The X-Factor" and on the judging panel of the US version of "The Masked Singer".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
