Robber was only 16!
Petrol station: “Pistol” pointed at employee
A young man wearing a mask and black clothing is said to have entered a petrol station in Vienna-Favoriten in Laaer-Berg-Straße on Tuesday evening. He is said to have suddenly pulled out a suspected firearm in the store and threatened an employee with it. The suspect was apprehended. It turned out that the crook was only 16 years old!
After the initially unknown man had threatened an employee of the petrol station with an alleged weapon at around 10.45 p.m., he then jumped on a motorcycle with the cash he had scammed and fled. However, the emergency services were able to quickly find the suspect at his home address during an immediate manhunt.
Teenager fully confesses
It turns out that the suspect is only 16 years old and comes from Slovakia. During initial questioning, the boy immediately confessed to the crime, the police announced on Wednesday. "The suspected firearm and the stolen goods were found and seized by the officers," said police spokeswoman Julia Schick.
"Weapon" was a toy pistol
However, the weapon was only a toy pistol. The 16-year-old has already been arrested. He is currently being held by the police. No one was injured in the incident.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
