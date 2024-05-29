Too much snow
Four German e-bikers rescued in extreme distress
The e-bike tour of two German couples in Lech did not go according to plan at all. The holidaymakers had obviously underestimated the still wintry conditions on the Arlberg. Fortunately, everything turned out well for them in the end.
On Tuesday, two couples from Germany set off on an e-bike tour in Lech in sunshine and temperatures close to the 20 degree mark. First, they took the paved road towards Spullersee - ignoring the fact that it is not yet open to public traffic.
Outdoor app followed undeterred
Once they arrived at Spullersee, the quartet, aged between 61 and 66, tackled the ascent towards Stierjochsattel. Although they had to dismount several times to push their bikes through the snowfields there, they followed the route indicated to them by an outdoor app undeterred.
After passing the Stierlochjoch, they tried again to cross a steep snow field - then they wanted to head down towards the Zug district of Lech. But they didn't get that far: due to the darkness that had already set in and increasing exhaustion, they were finally forced to make an emergency call at around 11.20 pm.
A team from Lech Mountain Rescue was then deployed to climb up to the group. Everything turned out well in the end: The four Germans were rescued and were brought back down to the valley at around 2 a.m., completely exhausted but unharmed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
