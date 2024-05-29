Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Too much snow

Four German e-bikers rescued in extreme distress

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 09:51

The e-bike tour of two German couples in Lech did not go according to plan at all. The holidaymakers had obviously underestimated the still wintry conditions on the Arlberg. Fortunately, everything turned out well for them in the end.

comment0 Kommentare

On Tuesday, two couples from Germany set off on an e-bike tour in Lech in sunshine and temperatures close to the 20 degree mark. First, they took the paved road towards Spullersee - ignoring the fact that it is not yet open to public traffic.

Outdoor app followed undeterred
Once they arrived at Spullersee, the quartet, aged between 61 and 66, tackled the ascent towards Stierjochsattel. Although they had to dismount several times to push their bikes through the snowfields there, they followed the route indicated to them by an outdoor app undeterred.

After passing the Stierlochjoch, they tried again to cross a steep snow field - then they wanted to head down towards the Zug district of Lech. But they didn't get that far: due to the darkness that had already set in and increasing exhaustion, they were finally forced to make an emergency call at around 11.20 pm.

A team from Lech Mountain Rescue was then deployed to climb up to the group. Everything turned out well in the end: The four Germans were rescued and were brought back down to the valley at around 2 a.m., completely exhausted but unharmed.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf