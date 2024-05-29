New family paradise for eastern Austria

"We are currently in the first expansion phase. In total, we will be investing more than 3 ½ million euros in Family City," says boss Roger Seunig about the plans for the future. His father Ronnie opened the legendary Excalibur City on the border with the Czech Republic 30 years ago. Now it was time for a repositioning and rebranding. "Campsites and more nature trails at Merlin's Farm are in the making. A new Lego store has also recently opened and a swimming pond is being planned. A particular highlight will be the new Dinopark, which is set to become a major attraction over the next few years," Seunig continues.