Family City
New family paradise for eastern Austria
Excalibur City on the Lower Austria-Czech border near Kleinhaugsdorf is history after 30 years. The future belongs to Family City!
More than 200 attractions for kids of all ages, indoor & outdoor. A huge petting zoo with alpacas, donkeys, sheep and dozens of other animals. Plus a time travel museum with a real Batmobile and hundreds of game consoles from the last few decades. All this and much more can be found in the new Family City on the border of Kleinhaugsdorf.
"We are currently in the first expansion phase. In total, we will be investing more than 3 ½ million euros in Family City," says boss Roger Seunig about the plans for the future. His father Ronnie opened the legendary Excalibur City on the border with the Czech Republic 30 years ago. Now it was time for a repositioning and rebranding. "Campsites and more nature trails at Merlin's Farm are in the making. A new Lego store has also recently opened and a swimming pond is being planned. A particular highlight will be the new Dinopark, which is set to become a major attraction over the next few years," Seunig continues.
Family City as a new family paradise
The Family City area covers 530,000 square meters, just 45 minutes from the Vienna city limits. All stores and attractions are also open on Sundays and public holidays. In addition to the shopping center with over 100 stores and wellness offers, Merlin's Kinderwelt offers plenty of entertainment with more than 200 attractions on land, on water and in the air. Entry to the indoor and outdoor paradise is free of charge. There is also a go-cart course in the area.
Merlin's Farm is becoming a new visitor magnet, offering an entertaining and educational break in nature with alpacas, mini donkeys, pigs, chickens, sheep and goats. Families can take a look behind the scenes at the farm during the new "PURE Experience - Becoming a Farmer" workshops.
If you don't want to miss anything on the farm, it's worth staying a little longer. You can book 28 mobile homes in Merlin's Camp, which are equipped with a kitchen, air conditioning, bathroom with WC and WiFi. They are scattered around a park full of green areas with play equipment for children. From here, it is also just a few steps to explore the extensive Family City area or discover the beauty of Znojmo, Retz and the border region of the Weinviertel in just a few minutes by car.
Terra Technica Museum and Jukebox Hotel
Family City also includes the spectacular and globally unique Terra Technica Museum. On an area of 8,500 square meters, you can experience a true journey through time in entertainment. More than 950 jukeboxes, 250 pinball machines, historic games consoles and even a real Batmobile await guests. A journey through time with games consoles - from the first Nintendos and Commodores to the latest models - will delight young and old alike.
The Jukebox Hotel is located just a few meters from the museum. Each of the 36 modern and fully equipped hotel rooms is dedicated to a famous musician or band. With its modern low-energy construction, the Jukebox Hotel sets outstanding standards for the responsible use of resources.
A visit to the Family City can also be combined with a trip to the FREEPORT Fashion and Designer Outlet Center. Bargain hunters will find 250 top brands in 75 international stores with discounts of up to 70%.
Tips on how to get here
Family City can be reached in 45 minutes from the Vienna city limits. There is also a shuttle service from the capital on Thursdays and Sundays.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.