Tipped over with ladder

18-year-old falls to his death on construction site

Nachrichten
29.05.2024 08:40

A serious accident at work on Tuesday morning in Upper Austria ended fatally. As reported, an 18-year-old from the district of Perg had toppled over with a ladder on a large construction site. A colleague tried to rescue him but almost fell himself. The young electrician was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Dramatic scenes took place on a construction site in the Kaplanhof district of Linz at around 9.20 a.m. on Tuesday. An 18-year-old electrician was carrying out cable preparation work with a colleague on the third floor.

Colleague tried to save him
Suddenly, the young man's stepladder foot caught in a drainpipe, causing the ladder to tip over and he fell to his death. His colleague, a 44-year-old Pole, was able to grab the ladder and was pulled down with him.

Worker hung from the parapet
To avoid falling, he had to let go of the ladder and was only just able to hold on to a concrete parapet. Colleagues rushed to his aid and pulled the 44-year-old back up.

The seriously injured 18-year-old was resuscitated by the emergency doctor and taken to hospital. But the doctors were unable to save his young life. He succumbed to his injuries shortly afterwards.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

