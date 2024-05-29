Trump trial: now it’s the jury’s turn

First criminal trial against ex-president

This is the first criminal trial against a former US president in American history. More than 20 witnesses have been heard since mid-April. The prosecution accuses Trump of trying to improve his chances of winning the 2016 presidential election by paying 130,000 dollars (119.93 million euros) to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Although the payment itself - which has not been disputed by either side - was not illegal, the now 77-year-old is said to have manipulated documents when reimbursing the amount to his then personal lawyer Michael Cohen in order to conceal the true reason for the transaction. This made the payments illegal campaign financing.