Sabalenka and Rybakina get off to a confident start in Paris!

Australian Open winner Sabalenka was hardly challenged by the Russian teenager. The 26-year-old Belarusian thus confirmed the strong form she had shown in the European clay court season. At the two most recent tournaments in Madrid and Rome, she only lost to world number one Iga Swiatek in the final. However, the French Open has been her weakest Grand Slam tournament to date. Sabalenka had to bow out of Paris five times in the first week before reaching the semi-finals last year.