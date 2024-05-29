Styrian fan zones
Soccer live! EURO fever with the “Krone
Fashion color red-white-red! Millions of soccer fans are already eagerly awaiting the kick-off of the European Championship in Germany. With the "Krone" fan zone, we are creating a stadium atmosphere throughout Styria. From Schladming to Kapfenberg, from Hartberg to Graz, with us there's live soccer and hopefully many ÖFB victories to cheer about!
Styria's new soccer champions are Sturm Graz and GAK are back in the Bundesliga. Soccer fever is not only running rampant in Graz, but fans throughout Styria are also getting excited - especially in view of the European Football Championship, which will thrill the masses in Germany from June 14 to July 14, 2024.
The "Krone" has a great offer for those Styrians who won't be attending the matches live but still want to experience the stadium atmosphere up close and keep their fingers crossed for the Austrian national team: a public viewing area on the main square in Kapfenberg with seats for up to 2,500 fans on all 22 match days!
Great atmosphere in the Kapfenberg fan zone
The "Krone Fanzone Kapfenberg" is organized by the Tiqa agency on behalf of the municipality - and admission is free. Around the "party mile", a series of activities will create a EURO atmosphere: music, twilight pub, competitions, presentation of the KSV 1919 fighting team and youth teams.
But sports fans in other Styrian communities will also get their money's worth: the "Krone Fanzone on tour" will make five stops in the white-green districts and invite up to 1000 visitors to join in the celebrations in the open air for one day each. The opening and final games as well as the Austria matches are shown on a huge LED wall - again free of charge. Culinary delights with street food and competitions are also part of the atmospheric live experience.
You can find the stations on the graphic above. So make a note of the dates!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.