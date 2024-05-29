Soccer live! EURO fever with the “Krone

But sports fans in other Styrian communities will also get their money's worth: the "Krone Fanzone on tour" will make five stops in the white-green districts and invite up to 1000 visitors to join in the celebrations in the open air for one day each. The opening and final games as well as the Austria matches are shown on a huge LED wall - again free of charge. Culinary delights with street food and competitions are also part of the atmospheric live experience.