“I used to be Russia-friendly too”

In Austria, committees of inquiry have become an important instrument of parliament for monitoring the government and administration. The aim is to uncover political irregularities. The FPÖ has also been targeted. For ÖVP parliamentary group leader Andreas Hanger, Herbert Kickl is the "coward of the nation" who would rather go mountain climbing than comply with a second summons. The arrest of ex-BVT employee Egisto Ott burst right into the middle of the U Committee, giving the committee another central topic. Will there now also be a Russia U Committee? It is at least conceivable.