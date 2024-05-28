Vorteilswelt
Suspected cyclist

Twelve e-cars on fire: Firebug filmed?

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 15:17

Arson in the Weinviertel region! An unknown person set fire to a dozen e-vehicles on a company site last night, triggering a large-scale operation for the fire department - we reported. One month after the crime, the police are following a hot lead.

It is not possible to recognize the stranger from the videos. But it is clear from the analysis of surveillance cameras that a man drove past the company premises in Eibesbrunn, Mistelbach district, several times in the evening hours of April 24. The man first cycled to the scene of the crime with a canister, but the object was no longer recognizable on the way back.

Images from a surveillance camera show the "phantom cyclist" on his way to the crime scene. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/LPD NÖ)
Images from a surveillance camera show the "phantom cyclist" on his way to the crime scene.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/LPD NÖ)

Only minutes later, the suspected firebug took the same route towards the company premises - but stayed longer this time. Because an hour and a half later, shortly before midnight, the alarm bells suddenly rang. Twelve e-vehicles were on fire in the parking lot!

Fire broke out, cyclist fled
Six minutes later, the stranger drove into the photo trap again. This time, however, at a much higher speed, which, according to the police, indicates that he fled the scene. As the footage is of poor quality, the video alone will probably not lead to the wanted man. However, the investigators are hoping for information from the public. "It is quite possible that someone may have been suspicious of the cyclist at night," they say.

The investigators quickly established that the fire had been caused deliberately. The resulting damage to property is estimated at 460,000 euros. Fortunately, there were no injuries in the incident.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
