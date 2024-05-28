When Ballermann clashes with a relegation match

The fact is: The match date for the most likely duel between the runners-up of the 2nd provincial leagues North and South has been scheduled by the association for 12 June in Hallein (19). And after the recent Piesendorf upset at home against Eben (0:2), Maria Alm are in second place. "It's now a matter of successfully reeling off the last two games and then we'll see," said Lederer, who will hang up his coaching job at the end of the season, remaining calm.