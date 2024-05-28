Lopatka towels, socks & co for vote catching

TheGreens are deliberately frugal

The Greens are deliberately frugal and are reckoning with a budget of around 1.5 million euros from the federal party, plus "just over half a million euros" for activities in the federal states, according to the party. Around 550,000 euros of this will be spent on posters - two waves of 4,000 large posters and 13,000 smaller ones - 100,000 euros for online advertising and around 50,000 euros for social media. Postcards, organic gummy bears, ballpoint pens and door hangers are available as advertising materials - for a total of around 100,000 euros, and apples, flowers and herbs are also distributed in the federal states. White tennis socks will also be raffled off. The Greens proved in 2019 that even a relatively frugal election campaign can be successful when the party, which had been kicked out of the National Council at the time, made a comeback with a campaign budget of EUR 1.7 million.