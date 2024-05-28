Ed Sheeran and his secret with Landskron

Normally, numerous top teams hold their training camps in Carinthia in the summer! This year, there is only a limited program due to the European Championship. "We negotiated with Holland, they wanted to come to Velden. But as the pitch there is being renovated, that was no longer an option for them," explains SLFC agency boss Hannes Empl. Another problem is that the stadium in Klagenfurt is full with concerts in the summer. Empl. "The arena has always been an extra treat for the top clubs."