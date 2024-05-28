Udinese and Ipswich there
Ed Sheeran and his secret with Landskron
This summer, Carinthia will once again host a number of top soccer clubs to prepare for the coming season. Such as Anderlecht or Udinese Calcio - but Ipswich Town takes the cake. Superstar Ed Sheeran is a fan and sponsor there.
Normally, numerous top teams hold their training camps in Carinthia in the summer! This year, there is only a limited program due to the European Championship. "We negotiated with Holland, they wanted to come to Velden. But as the pitch there is being renovated, that was no longer an option for them," explains SLFC agency boss Hannes Empl. Another problem is that the stadium in Klagenfurt is full with concerts in the summer. Empl. "The arena has always been an extra treat for the top clubs."
World champion from 2006 is coming
At least one old acquaintance has been confirmed since yesterday! Udinese Calcio with Sandi Lovric from Lienz. The Friulians only managed to stay in Serie...A on Sunday in the final round with a 1:0 win in Frosinone. The team of coach Fabio Cannavaro - who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy and was voted World Player of the Year as an active footballer - will be coming to Bad Kleinkirchheim for two weeks in mid-July.
Schmeichel there too
NK Osijek, Croatia's fourth-placed team, will also be enjoying the mountain air of Kirchheim - from July 3 to 14. Anderlecht (third in Belgium) come to Villach for a week on July 6. The stars there are goalie Kasper Schmeichel and Jan Vertonghen (ex-Tottenham!). The Omani national team comes to Lienz for the whole of July - to be fit for the World Cup qualifiers.
The IFCS agency led by Kian Walizadeh has pulled off a great coup - with promoted Premiership side Ipswich Town. From July 13 to 21, they will be staying in Villach and training in Landskron. The English team wrote a soccer fairytale - with their march from the 3rd division to the very top.
A world star also helped. Singer Ed Sheeran is from Ipswich and a big fan. He has been a shirt sponsor since 2021, regularly attends matches and usually sings with the players in the dressing room - maybe he'll come to Carinthia.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.