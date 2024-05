Sebastian Ofner against Sebastian Baez – LIVE today

Last year, Ofner was the only one of the three ÖTV players to make it past the first round and then reached the round of 16. The last time two Austrians reached the 2nd round in 2020, Yuri Rodionov was eliminated and Dominic Thiem reached the quarter-finals. The last time there were more than two ÖTV players in the 2nd round was in 2014 with Thiem, Andreas Haider-Maurer and Jürgen Melzer.