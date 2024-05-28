What’s left of the beer ends up in burgers

Food remains "in the cycle"

As part of the project, the CEFoodCycle Award was presented last week to companies pursuing new ideas in the circular food economy. "The project aims to connect stakeholders in the food sector and support them on the path towards a circular economy. For this reason, we created the award to showcase lighthouse projects in the Alpine region to a broad public," explains Eva Lienbacher, who manages the entire project from the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences.