What’s left of the beer ends up in burgers

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 13:30

Almost a fifth of all food produced is thrown away. Two Salzburg companies have now won a joint award in a research project. They are turning a by-product of beer production into vegan food.

According to a United Nations study, more than one billion tons of food are thrown away every year. That is almost a fifth of global production. This is where the EU project Interreg Alpine Space CEFoodCycle, led by the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences, comes in. The international research project is committed to taking action against food waste.

Food remains "in the cycle"
As part of the project, the CEFoodCycle Award was presented last week to companies pursuing new ideas in the circular food economy. "The project aims to connect stakeholders in the food sector and support them on the path towards a circular economy. For this reason, we created the award to showcase lighthouse projects in the Alpine region to a broad public," explains Eva Lienbacher, who manages the entire project from the Salzburg University of Applied Sciences.

Companies, start-ups and initiatives that are planning or have already implemented a project in the food sector to reduce food waste were eligible to take part in the award. A total of 35 projects were submitted from the five participating partner countries (Austria, Germany, Italy, Slovenia and France). One winner was selected from each country and the award ceremony took place on May 22, 2024 in the Hofburg in Brixen, South Tyrol.

Brewer's grains become vegan food

The innovative collaboration between Stiegl and easyVEGAN won the race for the Salzburg-Bavaria region. The startup easyVEGAN uses the spent grains, which are a by-product of beer production, as the main ingredient for plant-based balls, thalers and burger patties. The meat substitute products made from natural spent grains are the first of their kind on the market worldwide and are produced in a particularly climate-friendly way.

