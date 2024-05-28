Vorteilswelt
"Nobody said anything"

Arnautovic expects to stay with Inter

28.05.2024 11:09

Marko Arnautovic is probably planning to continue playing for Inter Milan in the future. A column by Christian Reichel.

He used his body decisively in the sixteen before making it 1-0 and scored the spectacular 2-2 when falling: Marko Arnautovic gave Inter Milan another scintillating performance in their final game of the season on Sunday, scoring both goals for the now 20-time Italian champions in a 2-2 draw in Verona. The "Nerazzurri" finished the league with a 19-point lead, Arnautovic with seven goals for the season: the Viennese scored five in the championship and two in the Champions League. The brace three weeks before the EURO opener against France in Düsseldorf will also have pleased ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick.

Grade 7
The "Gazzetta dello Sport" gave the 35-year-old a strong "7", naming him the best "Interisti". However, the question remains as to what will happen with the Viennese. Arnautovic himself commented on this yesterday: "I still have a contract with Inter until 2025, I'm completely satisfied and will prepare for Inter again after the EURO."

Marko posed with his family on Facebook - his wife, children and brother look good in the photo:

"Nobody said anything to me"
The ÖFB record team player denied rumors that there had recently been talks with the club about his future: "No one has said anything to me, nor to my brother." He feels in top shape for the EURO: "I think I'm back to 100 percent."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Reichel
Christian Reichel
