Arnautovic expects to stay with Inter

He used his body decisively in the sixteen before making it 1-0 and scored the spectacular 2-2 when falling: Marko Arnautovic gave Inter Milan another scintillating performance in their final game of the season on Sunday, scoring both goals for the now 20-time Italian champions in a 2-2 draw in Verona. The "Nerazzurri" finished the league with a 19-point lead, Arnautovic with seven goals for the season: the Viennese scored five in the championship and two in the Champions League. The brace three weeks before the EURO opener against France in Düsseldorf will also have pleased ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick.