Fifteen Seconds Festival canceled due to insolvency

Fewer sponsors, fewer tickets sold

The two-day future event was due to take place next week and the company had hired 17 different employees. A week ago, the event was canceled - there had already been increasing financial difficulties since the coronavirus pandemic. The search for sponsors was slow and ticket sales were worse than hoped. According to the insolvency application, liabilities amounted to 1.5 million euros and assets to around 140,000 euros. It is not believed that the festival will continue in the future.