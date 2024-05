Salzburg man finds coaching job in Switzerland

Most recently, he was on the touchline for Liefering in the second division. However, he has been without a job for a year. From July 1, he will have a new job: Fabio Ingolitsch will become coach of FC Zurich's U21 team in Switzerland. The head coach of the first team is also an ex-cop: Ricardo Moniz worked in the city of Mozart from 2011 to 2012.