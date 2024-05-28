Vorteilswelt
Five men in custody

Gang stole rims from Styrian car dealerships

Nachrichten
28.05.2024 10:16

Using jacks and paving stones, they sneaked into Styrian car dealerships and removed luxury rims from tires. They then took their loot abroad. Five Romanians (20, 30, two 32-year-olds and 35) have now been caught with the help of Styrian detectives.

A gang of five Romanian thieves had a particularly cunning plan: they sneaked into Styrian car dealerships and stole high-quality alloy wheels from luxury brands. Using a jack and paving stones, they jacked up the cars for sale and dismantled wheel sets from the BMW M series and Mercedes AMG/Maybach. A total of ten wheel sets worth tens of thousands of euros were stolen and transported to Romania on a trailer.

The whole gang was caught
But now the mischief in the districts of Hartberg-Fürstenfeld, Weiz and Leibnitz has come to an end. The public prosecutor's office in Graz issued a European arrest warrant and three suspects (30, 32 and 35) were arrested at the beginning of April as they were traveling from Hungary to Romania. Another 20-year-old was caught in London, followed by the arrest of a 32-year-old in Stockholm at the end of April.

The 20-year-old is now in custody in Graz-Jakomini prison. He has confessed fully and incriminated his accomplices. The group of offenders, who operated throughout Europe, was already known in Norway, Sweden, Spain, Romania and Great Britain for similar offenses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Steirerkrone
Steirerkrone
