Twenty One Pilots: Squaring the circle

What is particularly impressive is how many sub-styles Twenty One Pilots can pack into a compact, three-and-a-half-minute song. The haunting "Vignette", for example, features Joseph's falsetto voice, leads into a rap and also mixes birdsong and theremin sounds. The special thing about it all: At no point does it sound piecemeal or forced, but rather chiseled from a single cast. The duo also hit the delicate notes with bravura. "The Craving (Jenna's Version)" is a declaration of love from Joseph to his partner and, despite its leisurely approach, does not slide into kitschy territory. All of this culminates in the secret highlight of the album - "Navigating". A dancerock lesson with serious content and interesting changes of direction, which only Twenty One Pilots manage effortlessly in this form. The duo bring their concept to a worthy close, both musically and in terms of content, with the closer "Paladin Stait", which lasts more than six minutes - be sure to stay tuned until the end!